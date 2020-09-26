DepEd: More than 24.6 million learners enrolled for SY 2020-2021 so far

(Eagle News)–More than 24.6 million learners have enrolled for school year 2020 to 2021, the Department of Education said.

According to DepEd, the 24,633,586 were as of 8 a.m. of Friday, Sept. 25.

The figure represents 88.7 percent of enrollees for SY 2019 to 2020, and includes kindergarten to Grade 12 students, and ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.

Of the total, the DepEd said 22,444,560 learners enrolled in public schools.

Over 2 million, or 2136264, registered in private schools.

The figure for public schools represents 99.43 percent of enrollees in public schools in school year 2019, while that for private schools is 49.62% of enrollees in those institutions also last school year.

The department said it was still anticipating an increase in enrollment figures as reports from the field continue to come in.

It added schools will also accept late enrollees even beyond the enrollment period, based on DepEd Order No. 003, s. 2018.

Classes are expected to start on Oct. 5, although some private schools have already begun teaching students.

The DepEd has said it would implement blended learning, which means the students and their parents will choose the mode of delivery of resource materials, depending on their resources available.