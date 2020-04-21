DepEd: Majority of stakeholders prefer opening of classes in August

(Eagle News) — Majority of education stakeholders are in favor of an opening of classes in August.

This is according to Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday, April 21.

“Tinatanong namin anong sa palagay nila ang tamang panahon na magbukas ng eskuwelahan. Right now ang lumabasa sa ating consultations ay karamihan… para sa August,” she said.

She said many respondents of an online survey they conducted also favored that month.

She said, however, that the final decision would still depend on the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

She added students should still subscribe to DepEd Commons, an online educational platform, amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“Patuloy pa rin ang edukasyon lalo na sa communications..natin..Patuloy pa rin ang ating education system maski sa anong paraan at di natin ito iiwan, pababayaan,” she said.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make a decision on the ECQ in Luzon, with its expected end on April 30.