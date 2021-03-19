DepEd main office temporarily closed until March 24

(Eagle News) — The main office of the Department of Education is temporarily closed until March 24.

In a statement, DepEd said the temporary closure which started on Thursday, March 18, was to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises and contact tracing.

All central office personnel shall be on a work-from-home setup during the temporary closure.

DepEd said, however, that DepEd operations shall continue “through virtual and alternative means.”

“We enjoin our personnel to refrain from leaving their homes in this period for their safety,” DepEd said, as it also urged the public to “strictly practice required health measures and protocols at all times for everyone’s safety.”

It said the public may contact the department’s Public Assistance and Action Center (PAAC) through the following for any queries:

Mobile:

• Smart – 09194560027

• Globe – 09959218461

Email: [email protected]

“We must not let our guard down against the virus,” the department said.