DepEd hails teachers, students, parents for persevering as school year 2020-2021 comes to a close

(Eagle News) — Education Secretary Leonor Briones hailed the country’s teachers, students, and parents as school year 2020 to 2021 came to a close.

In a statement, Briones said she was “honored to be part of the accomplishments and milestones” of this year’s graduating batch, noting that “despite being tested in an extraordinary time,” the learners “persevered and made valuable gains for the future.”

“While this historic season gave unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am confident that this new breed of Filipino nation-builders — one that has experienced unusual obstacles– will be vital in moving the country for the years to come,” she said.

She expressed hope this would serve as a reminder that “that we can overcome anything through our concerted efforts,” and that, with DepEd’s support, “we will be able to respond to every challenge, especially in the basic education sector.”

“For our parents and teachers, we are greatly indebted to the dedication that you have given to your children during the crisis. Truly, your efforts have come to fruition as we celebrate this momentous day,” she said.

“Let us continue to seek growth and opportunities for a safer, healthier and kinder place to nurture our future leaders and nation-builders,” she added.

The Philippines shifted to a blended learning for the school year amid the threats posed by the COVID-19 virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte had said he was not ready to allow children back in face-to-face classes.

Classes were supposed to end in June, but the department extended the school year for basic education to July 10.