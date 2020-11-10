DepEd hails Senate passage of measure allowing staggered increases in teaching supplies allowance in next 4 years

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 10, welcomed the Senate passage of a bill that would allow for staggered increases in the teaching supplies’ allowance in the next four years.

In a statement, the DepEd said if passed into law, Senate Bill No. 1092 would be a “timely financial boost to our brave and resourceful teachers who courageously accepted the challenge of delivering education in these difficult times.”

“We welcome this development, and the Senate’s suggested staggered approach will help us balance this with our fiscal programming considerations,” the department said.

If Senate Bill No. 1092 is passed into law, the increases in the allowance would be as follows:

SY 2021-2022 – P5,000

SY 2022-2023- P5,000

SY 2023-2024 – P7,500

SY 2024-2025 – P10,000

At present, the current teaching supplies’ allowance each year is pegged at P3,500.

Under the bill, the cash allowance shall be used for “tangible and intangible” teaching supplies and materials for the implementation of various teaching modalities.

It will apply to teachers “who are engaged in teaching public basic education, consistent with the learning modalities recognized by the (DepEd).”

“DepEd looks forward to more collaboration with our lawmakers in pushing the necessary interventions to support our teachers and learners, and improve our overall basic education system for the benefit of the future generation,” DepEd said.

Voting 22-0, the Senate passed the bill on third and final reading on Monday, Nov. 9.