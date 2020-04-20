DepEd conducts online survey on opening of SY 2020-2021 amid COVID-19 crisis

(Eagle News) – The Department of Education (DepEd) is conducting an online survey among school personnel, learners, and parents on the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021, in view of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

In a statement, the DepEd said that the survey aims to “better inform its policies and decisions on the opening of classes for SY 2020-2021”, in view of the varying degrees of quarantine and social distancing measures imposed nationwide.

“DepEd values the consultation and involvement of its stakeholders in the decision-making process, particularly those who will be significantly affected by the decision/s relative to the opening of classes”, the DepEd statement said.

“Please take the survey at deped.in/2020schoolopening”, the DepEd statement added.

It also provided four other links in case respondents experience trouble accessing the main link.

-Survey questions-

Among the questions asked in the online survey is the respondent’s preference on the date of opening of classes, with options ranging from June 1 to August 31.

School personnel and students were also asked if they are willing to report to school, or if parents are willing send their children to school “with strict observance of social distancing”.

Respondents were also asked regarding their preferences for online and other modes of learning, as well as the holding of weekend classes and compressed school year.

Lastly, the survey asked respondents on their “main concerns about education and the opening of classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

