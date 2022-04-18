DepEd: Classes at all levels in public schools suspended from May 2 to 13

(Eagle News) — Classes at all levels in public schools are suspended from May 2 to 13.

According to the Department of Education, the suspension was due to activities related to the upcoming national elections.

It said the suspension was already contained in DepEd Order No. 29, s. 2021 issued in August.

“Ang mga guro ay inaasahan pa ring mag-report sa kanilang paaralan sa mga araw na walang election-related duties o activities,” the department said.

The local and national elections will be held on May 9.