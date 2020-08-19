DepEd central office closed for disinfection from Aug. 19 to 23

(Eagle News)–The Department of Education central office is closed for disinfection from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23.

In an advisory, the DepEd said the temporary closure was upon the directive of Education Secretary Leonor Briones to ensure the safety and the protection of the agency’s skeleton workforce.

The advisory said the temporary closure was also to allow for contact tracing.

“Ang pansamantalang pagsasara ay aabutin lamang ng dalawang opisyal na araw ng pagtatrabaho,” the DepEd said.

The department gave the assurance that it will continue to provide services with critical operations without any disruption.

“Ang mga obligasyong pinansiyal, sahod, at benepisyo ng mga guro at kawani ng DepEd ay pinoproseso na, at agad na ibibigay. Ang mga virtual productivity tool ay patuloy na gagamitin para sa mga opisyal at iba pang kaugnay na gawain,” the DepEd said.

It also reminded employees to continue to follow health protocols for the safety of everybody.