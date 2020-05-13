DepEd assures schools would follow IATF guidelines, minimum health standards

(Eagle News) – The Department of Education said that it would follow guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the Department of Health (DOH) once the new school year starts on August 24.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones tried to assure parents of learners that they should not worry about this new school year as the DepEd and all schools will observe minimum standards set by the IATF for schools to open.

Alternative learning modalities will be made available for students and teachers once school year starts this August, the Deped said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Briones said this includes home-based instruction such as homeschooling and distance learning.

“In areas that will already allow physical attendance in schools, a ‘safe back to schools program” consisting of health standards will be implemented to ensure everyone’s safety”, the DepEd statement said.

The DepEd had earlier said that no face-to-face classes will be allowed prior to the scheduled school opening on August 24, and that there shall be a maximum of 15 to 20 students per classroom.

“We will not allow our children to go back to schools unless conditions are favorable”, Briones said in the statement.

