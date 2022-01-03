DepEd announces suspension of face-to-face classes in pilot schools in NCR

(Eagle News) — Face-to-face classes in pilot schools in Metro Manila have been suspended.

The Department of Education said the suspension was consistent with the recent pronouncement of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Metro Manila’s return to a stricter alert level 3.

The IATF made the announcement after the Department of Health noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, following the “continued decreased adherence” to minimum public health protocols and the detection of three local Omicron variant cases, two from Bicol and one from Metro Manila.

The Philippines so far has detected 14 Omicron variant cases, including the three local ones.

According to the DepEd, the suspension of the face-to-face classes will last until the National Capital Region reverts to an alert level 2.

Face-to-face classes in areas under an alert level 1 and 2, meanwhile, will continue “in the meantime that DepEd finalizes its report on the face-to-face classes.”

Around 28 public schools in Metro Manila started in-person classes but in a limited capacity in December.

The IATF has said the alert level 3 in Metro Manila will last until Jan. 15.