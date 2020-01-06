Dela Rosa, Sotto call Robredo out for saying admin’s war on drugs a failure

(Eagle News)–At least two senators slammed Vice President Leni Robredo for saying the war on drugs was a failure.

Senate President Tito Sotto said the only time the war on drugs can be considered a failure is if it stopeped the war on drugs.

“It’s a constant battle against drug dealers, drug dependents , corrupt officials and cerebrally challenged critics,” Sotto said.

According to Sotto, based on data from the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the number of drug users, among others, has gone down.

For Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the data Robredo used to come up with her report was questionable.

“Hindi ko sya maintindihan. Sabi nya walang datos or kulang kulang ang data na available from the government pertaining to the accomplishments on the war on drugs. Ngayon magpresent siya na 1 % lang ng drugs at drug money ang naconfiscate. Saan galing yung data niya? Or baka ang pinipili lang nya na data ay yung nakakasira sa gobierno at ayaw niya ng data na gumaganda ang imahe ng gobyerno like doon sa iniinsist nya sa abroad na mahigit 20,000 na ang ejk victims sa war on drugs at ayaw nyang tanggapin ang real numbers na 6000 plus deaths from the government,” Dela Rosa said.

He also said Robredo showed ignorance when she asked why users and pushers were in the same rehabilitation center.

“Paanong hindi sila isinama sa isang rehab center eh pareho silang adik? Hindi ba nya alam na ang pusher ay user din? Kaya karamihan ng adik nagpupush ng droga to sustain their need to use drugs. Kaya magkasama sila sa rehab beacause they need the same treatment for addiction,” he said. Meanne Corvera