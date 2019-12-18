Death toll from Davao del Sur earthquake rises to 11

(Eagle News) — The death toll in the 6.9-magnitude quake that hit Mindanao on Sunday has risen to 11, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, of the 11, 10 were recorded in Region XI while one was recorded in Region XII.

The number of those injured was at 111, the NDRRMC said.

The death toll as of Wednesday was at nine.

President Rodrigo Duterte was in Davao City with his family when the quake struck, but the Palace said he and his loved ones were unharmed.

In October, Mindanao was also hit by a series of strong tremors, the strongest being at 6.6-magnitude on Oct. 29.

Over 800 aftershocks have already been recorded since the 6.9-magnitude quake.