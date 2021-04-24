De Lima granted medical furlough after apparent mild stroke

(Eagle News) — Two Muntinlupa courts have granted detained Senator Leila de Lima an immediate furlough of three days after she experienced headaches and weakness her doctor said could be attributed to a mild stroke.

The grant of the medical furlough was contained in separate orders issued by Branches 205 and 256.

Branch 205 Judge Liezel Aquiatan said no media coverage shall be allowed.

Branch 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura also directed the counsels of De Lima to submit a written report on De Lima’s medical diagnosis before the end of the three-day furlough.

“Should the diagnosis require the subsequent confinement of accused De Lima, her counsels are further directed to submit a separate motion therefore supported by the necessary medical abstract/certificate of accused De Lima’s physicians, copy furnished the prosecution,” Buenaventura said.

Branch 256 initially allowed De Lima to start her furlough on Saturday, but it later modified the order to allow her to leave the soonest time possible after a review of her motion.

The motion had said she had been experiencing symptoms since April 20.

Both courts ordered the jail warden and police officials led by Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas to submit a written report within five days after De Lima’s examination and her return at the detention facility.

De Lima is facing criminal cases in connection with her alleged role in the proliferation of the drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison.