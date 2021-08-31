Featured News, Metro

DBM’s Procurement Service main offices on lockdown after 82 employees test positive for COVID-19

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management is implementing a 10-day lockdown on its main offices after it logged 82 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to the PD-DBAM, the cases were confirmed following a recent RT-PCR testing of its employees.

It said as a result, the lockdown applies to its offices in Paco and San Miguel in Manila until September 5.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“This is to allow the agency to conduct more tests, contact tracing, and cleaning/disinfection activities,” it said.

Regular operations, it said, will resume on September 6.

“To ensure operational continuity of vital services and transactions, the PS-DBM’s Accounting, Inspection, and Warehouse and Delivery divisions will continue to report to work once the assigned personnel under skeleton workforce have tested negative,” it said.

The Philippines on Monday, Aug. 30, reported a record-high 22366 new COVID-19 infections.

Related Posts