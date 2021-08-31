DBM’s Procurement Service main offices on lockdown after 82 employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management is implementing a 10-day lockdown on its main offices after it logged 82 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to the PD-DBAM, the cases were confirmed following a recent RT-PCR testing of its employees.

It said as a result, the lockdown applies to its offices in Paco and San Miguel in Manila until September 5.

“This is to allow the agency to conduct more tests, contact tracing, and cleaning/disinfection activities,” it said.

Regular operations, it said, will resume on September 6.

“To ensure operational continuity of vital services and transactions, the PS-DBM’s Accounting, Inspection, and Warehouse and Delivery divisions will continue to report to work once the assigned personnel under skeleton workforce have tested negative,” it said.

The Philippines on Monday, Aug. 30, reported a record-high 22366 new COVID-19 infections.