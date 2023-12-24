DBM: Unprogrammed funds in 2024 nat’l budget are standby funds with safeguards

(Eagle News)–The Department of Budget and Management said the unprogrammed funds in the General Appropriations Act are only standby funds to address unforeseen expenditures and prioritize essential programs.

According to the DBM, the unprogrammed appropriations also have built-in safeguards to prevent unconstitutional spending.

It said they can only be released if several funding conditions are met, such as when the government, through the Bureau of Treasury, is able to collect excess revenue/income beyond its initial projection or should foreign or approved financial loans/grants proceeds be realized.

According to the DBM, should there be excess revenues that may trigger the availability of unprogrammed funds, government agencies are required to submit necessary requirements before they can be given access to the fund.

“Such conditions ensure that spending stays within legal limits,” the DBM said.

President Bongbong Marcos signed into law Republic Act (RA) No. 11975, or the General Appropriations Act which contains the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, on Wednesday.