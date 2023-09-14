DBM releases P11.6 billion for performance-based bonuses of DepEd teaching personnel

(Eagle News) — The Department of Budget and Management has released P11.6 billion for the Fiscal Year 2021 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) of teaching personnel in various public elementary and secondary schools under the Department of Education.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, records from the DBM showed that, as of September 1, all 16 Regional Offices (ROs) of the Department have released the corresponding Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notice of Cash Allocations (NCAs) to the DepEd for the bonuses of 920,073 teaching personnel.

The SAROs/NCAs have been issued after the DBM’s evaluation and validation of the required updated documents.

DepEd submitted these in the period from April to August 2023.

According to the PCO, the basis for granting the FY 2021 PBB were DepEd’s accomplishments for FY 2021.

“The Final Evaluation Assessment for the DepEd was released by the Administrative Order No. 25 Inter-Agency Task Force in January 2023..,” the PCO said.

As for the performance-based bonuses of non-teaching personnel, the PCO said the DBM Central Office was reviewing the submitted documents for the FY 2021 performance-based bonuses of non-teaching personnel in eight DepEd ROs.

The documentary requirements of non-teaching personnel under the Schools Division Offices in eight other ROs (NCR, CAR, III, IV-A, VIII, XI, XII, and XIII), meanwhile, have been returned by the DBM to DepEd for revalidation and revision.

The PCO said these were due to “concerns, such as duplicate entries, incorrect information on the months of service, and certain personnel not found in the DepEd’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel, among others.”

“Once received, revalidated, and approved by DBM, the documents will be endorsed to DBM ROs for processing of the SARO and NCA,” the PCO said.