DBM official: Standby funds for repatriation of OFWs available

(Eagle News)-A Department of Budget and Management official on Wednesday, Jan. 8, gave the assurance there were available standby funds for the repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers in Iran and Iraq.

In an economic press briefing in Malacañang, Budget Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo said the Department of Foreign Affairs had P1.29 bilyong for its repatriation program.

According to Toledo , the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also had P600 million on standby for OFWs who need help.

“Even without the pronouncement from the President we already have the budget for repatriation,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he was mulling calling for a special session of Congress to create a standby fund for the repatriation of OFWs in those countries where tensions are rising following the US killing of Iran’s top military official Qassam Soleimani.

An alert level 4 has so far been hoisted by the DFA over those countries. With a report from Vic Somintac