DBM approves release of P3 billion for implementation of the Fuel Subsidy Program

(Eagle News) — The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P3 billion for the Fuel Subsidy Program (FSP)], which aims to provide assistance to approximately 1.36 million drivers and operators who were affected by the series of oil price hikes.

The Presidential Communications Office said the release of the funds was made upon the request of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in accordance with Special Provision (SP) No. 7 of the DOTr-OSEC agency-specific budget.

This was authorized under Republic Act (RA) No. 11936, otherwise known as the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“Transportation is the lifeblood of our economy. Bilin po sa amin ni President Bongbong Marcos na tulungan at huwag pabayaan ang ating mga manggagawa sa transport sector. Kaya naman po sisiguruhin namin na mabibigyan sila ng nararapat na tulong mula sa gobyerno,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in the statement.