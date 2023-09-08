DBM approves release of P3 billion for implementation of the Fuel Subsidy Program

(Eagle News) — The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P3 billion for the Fuel Subsidy Program (FSP)], which aims to provide assistance to approximately 1.36 million drivers and operators who were affected by the series of oil price hikes.
The Presidential Communications Office said the release of the funds was made upon the request of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in accordance with Special Provision (SP) No. 7 of the DOTr-OSEC agency-specific budget.
This was authorized under Republic Act (RA) No. 11936, otherwise known as the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).
“Transportation is the lifeblood of our economy. Bilin po sa amin ni President Bongbong Marcos na tulungan at huwag pabayaan ang ating mga manggagawa sa transport sector. Kaya naman po sisiguruhin namin na mabibigyan sila ng nararapat na tulong mula sa gobyerno,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in the statement.
As identified and validated by the LTFRB, the 1.36 million target beneficiaries of the FSP will be given a one-time fuel subsidy, with varying rates depending on the applicable mode of transportation, the PCO said.
These rates are:
-Modernized Public Utility Jeepney (MPUJ): P10,000
-Modernized Utility Vehicle Express (MUVE): P10,000
-Traditional PUJ: P6,500
-Traditional UVE: P6,500
-Public Utility Buses (PUB): P6,500
-Minibuses: P6,500
-Taxis: P6,500
-Shuttle Services Taxis: P6,500
-Transport Network Vehicle Services: P6,500
-Tourist Transport Services: P6,500
-School Transport Services: P6,500
-Filcabs: P6,500
-Tricycles: P1,000
-Delivery Services: P1,200
The PCO said based on the draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) submitted by the DOTr, the subsidy shall be released to the DOTr, which shall in turn, fully transfer the same to the LTFRB, as the implementing agency.
Based on the master list of eligible beneficiaries certified by the LTFRB, Department of Information and Communications, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Land Bank of the Philippines “shall then distribute the subsidies through the identified modes of payment, upon receipt of instructions from the LTFRB on the procedures, mechanics, and the agreed schedule,” the PCO said.