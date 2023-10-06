DBM allocates over P38 billion for career advancement, allowances of public school teachers in proposed 2024 national budget

(Eagle News) — The Department of Budget and Management has allotted P38.63 billion in the proposed 2024 national budget for the career advancement and allowances of public school teachers.

According to the DBM, over 900,000 are expected to benefit from the allocation, should it be approved.

Of the figure, P2.16 billion are expected to be for a training program to foster and support the professional and career advancement of personnel in schools and learning centers, and teaching personnel who serve managerial, supervisory, and administrative functions at the Schools Division Offices (SDOs), Regional Offices (ROs), and Central Office (CO).

A total of P26.10 billion, meanwhile, will fund new school personnel positions.

Of this specific figure, P5.47 billion will be for the creation of 20,000 teaching positions and P20.63 billion for the filling of 37,813 vacant teaching positions.

The DBM said an allocation under the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) was also given for the creation of 5,000 non-teaching positions in support of DepEd’s MATATAG agenda to provide adequate manpower support to teachers to teach better.

“These non-teaching positions will address the need to unload teachers of administrative, ancillary, and/or non-teaching tasks so they can focus on providing quality instruction to learners,” the DBM explained.

A total of P4.83 billion in cash allowances—or P5,000 per classroom teacher for every school year—shall augment expenses for teaching supplies and materials, internet subscription and other communication expenses, and for annual medical examination.

Meanwhile, the agency said an allocation of P374.98 million will provide for the Alternative Learning System (ALS)-Transportation and Teaching Aid Allowance for ALS coordinators and implementers; P3.77 billion for the Special Hardship Allowance (SHA) for teachers assigned in schools categorized as “hardship areas” (where commuting is difficult, among other hazards specific to the place of employment); P912.26 million for World Teacher’s Day Incentive; and P482.06 million as Honoraria for Teaching Overload, to compensate teaching personnel whose teaching load exceeds six hours per day of actual classroom teaching.

“Rest assured that on the part of DBM, we will continue to fulfill President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to support our teachers by providing for their needs,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

“We recommit to listening and providing assistance in the best way we can so they may fully deploy their talent and vocation and rethink the way ahead for their profession,” she added.