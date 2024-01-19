Davao not exempted from PUVMP, DOTr clarifies

(Eagle News) — Davao is not exempted from the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), the Department of Transportation clarified on Friday, Jan. 19.

The DOTr issued the clarification following reports jeepney drivers there would not be affected by the government’s program.

According to the DOTr, it is embarking on a bus-based public transportation system for Davao – called Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) – that is “separate yet complementary” to the PUVMP.

It said the DPTMP or DavaoBus Project–an “expanded version of the highly successful EDSA Busway”—will utilize modern buses that have complied with the PUVMP.

The project funded by the Asian Development Bank also involves the establishment of dedicated bus lanes, depots and terminals over a network of more than 600 kilometers and nine routes.

“The project will create an intelligent transport system using environment-friendly buses and modernized PUVs with standardized operations and reliable bus schedules,” the DOTr said.