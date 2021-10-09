Davao Mayor Sara Duterte tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Davao Mayor Sara Duterte tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday night.

A statement from her office said the mayor was exhibiting mild symptoms and is in isolation.

It said she was caring for other family members who need medical attention.

“The family requests for complete privacy at this time and respectfully urges the public to refrain from sending tokens for well wishes,” the statement said.

The statement also urged everyone who came into contact with the mayor in the last 14 days to self-monitor.

It said they should undergo an RT-PCR test five to seven days from contact with her.