Davao Mayor Sara Duterte fires city information officer who attended party raided by anti-drug operatives

(Eagle News) — Davao Mayor Sara Duterte on Tuesday, Nov. 8, said she fired her city information officer after he attended a party later raided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Nov. 6.

PDEA operatives seized P1.5 million worth of drugs from the raid in Mabini, Davao de Oro, and arrested at least 17 people, including Revsan Ethelbert Papay Elizalde.

Elizalde, the PDEA said, was the subject of the operation.

“Last Sunday, Jefry signified his resignation and on the same moment he was informed that he is terminated from work with the City Government of Davao,” the presidential daughter said in a statement.

She did not give any other details about the raid, noting that these were known only to the PDEA and Tupas, who admitted to attending the party and leaving prior to the raid.

The suspects are currently detained in the National Bureau of Investigation detention facility