Davao City reverts to GCQ

(Eagle News)–Davao City is again under a general community quarantine following the rise in COVID-19 cases there.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the quarantine status will remain in effect until Nov. 30.

Roque said Melquiades Feliciano, Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 for Bacolod and Cebu, has been assigned to head the Coordinated Operations to Defeat the Epidemic teams to be deployed in Davao City.

He said a One Hospital Command Center will be established in the city to ensure an “efficient referral system as private hospitals are mandated to increase their ward bed occupancy by at least 20% to 30%.”

Accommodation establishments will also be tapped to serve as quarantine facilities for health workers and to isolate positive COVID-19 cases.

He said the shortage of nurses and medical equipment such as high-oxygen cannulae, Favipiravir (Avigan), and Remdesivir will be addressed.

Law enforcement agencies have also been directed to assist in the enforcement of granular lockdowns, and if necessary, to deploy personnel in the city.

Davao City has recently figured in the Department of Health’s list of areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported per day.

On Thursday, Davao City reported 110 cases, ranking number one on the list, with Laguna a far second with 74 cases.