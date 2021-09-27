Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Sara Duterte confirmed the development on Monday, Sept. 27.

“The congressman is now in isolation at a hospital while his family are also under quarantine at their residence,” the office the congressman said in a statement.

According to the statement, the congressman is “not manifesting any severe symptoms.”

Rep. Duterte represents the first district of Davao City.

He is the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.