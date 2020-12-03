Daughter of slain Anakpawis chair Randall Echanis arrested in Cagayan

Five NPA members killed in encounter in South Cotabato, PNP says

(Eagle News) — The daughter of slain Anakpawis chair Randall Echanis was arrested in Cagayan on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, Dec. 3.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said Amanda Socorro Echanis was nabbed in Barangay Carupian, Baggao at 8:30 a.m. following a raid by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Police Regional Office-2.

The raid, he said, was by virtue of two search warrants issued by Judge Sheila C Gacutan-Labuguen of the Municipal Trial Court of Baggao, Cagayan dated November 27, and yielded the following:

1. One M16 ARIS Colt 5.56mm assault rifle with SN 4951346;

2. One long plastic magazine for M16 rifle;

3. One long steel magazine for M16 rifle;

4. Twenty live ammunition for M16 rifle;

5. One hand grenade with marking 0689;

6. One hand grenade with markings frag MK2 with Lot No.p-4-105-78.

According to the PNP, police records identified Echanis as a finance officer of West Front, Komiteng Probinsya ng Cagayan (KOMPROB) Cagayan, KR-CV of CPP/NPA operating in the Cagayan Valley region.

Anakpawis, however, said the weapons seized from Echanis had been planted.

But in an interview, Sinas denied the group’s claim.

Paano ka mag-plant ng mga baril na ‘to, mga bago, mga high caliber… mahirap po mag-plant noon, bahay niya ‘yun eh,” he said.

Randall Echanis was killed inside a rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City, on Aug. 10.

Five NPA members killed, PNP says

On Thursday, the PNP also announced that five members of the New People’s Army were killed in an encounter with police in South Cotabato.

Sinas said based on reports from SOCCSKSARGEN PNP Regional Director, Police Brig Gen John Michael Dubria, killed in encounter in Sitio Kibang, Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu town were:

1. Bernie Canyon alias Delmar, Commanding Officer of Ordnance Platoon;

2. Rogelio Magsaya alias Sargs/Delio,Vice Commanding Officer, Pulang Bagani Command;

3. Romeo Hebron alias Frank/Melvin, Head of Regional Ordnance, SMRC;

4. Ka Mercy,SMRC wife of certain Dulce; and

5. Certain Mckoy, member of FSG, SMRC

He said the encounter took place after a police team from Lake Sebu Municipal Police Station and South Cotabato Police Provincial Office went to serve warrants of arrest against the five, who were members of the Guerilla Front 53 of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

The warrants were for murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder.

Also recovered were a cal 5.56 M16 Rifle; a cal. 30 Carbine; a cal.45 pistol; a cal .40 pistol; IED and IED components.