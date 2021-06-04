Featured News, National, Weather Forecast

PAGASA: “Dante” no longer affecting the PHL, to exit PAR today

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Dante” is no longer affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal earlier hoisted over Batanes has been lifted, with “Dante” now estimated  330 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes or over the sea south of Yonaguni Island (Okinawa), Japan.

PAGASA said “Dante” is so far moving northeastward at 30 kph, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or early afternoon..

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas, however, will still be experienced over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, which means mariners of small seacraft should take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Inexperienced mariners, on the other hand, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the weather bureau said.

