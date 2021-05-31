“Dante” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Dante” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of “Dante” was estimated 625 kilometers east of Davao City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and has a gustiness of up to 80 kph and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

PAGASA said it is moving north northwest at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga and Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rain bands of “Dante,” which has gale-force winds extending outward up to 50 km from the center.

PAGASA said “isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.”

“Dante” will likely remain over the Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period, the weather bureau said.

The tropical storm is also forecast to continue moving generally northwestward over the next three days.

“Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn generally northward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday,” the weather bureau said.