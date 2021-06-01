“Dante” expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between tonight and tomorrow morning: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Dante” is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between tonight or tomorrow early morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, Signal No. 2 is raised over the following areas, with “Dante” estimated 220 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 125 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar:

LUZON

Catanduanes, the southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma), Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The following areas, on the other hand, are under Signal No. 1:

LUZON

Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, and Romblon

VISAYAS

Aklan, Capiz, the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City), Bohol, and the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO

The rest of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina), and Camiguin

PAGASA said “Dante” is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph, with a central pressure of 996 hPa.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

The weather bureau said today through tomorrow morning, “Dante” is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Northern Samar, Bohol, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, and the rest of Central Visayas.

PAGASA said the tropical storm is expected to maintain its strength prior to landfall, and may weaken into a tropical depression on Friday and into a Low Pressure Area on Saturday.