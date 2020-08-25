Dagupan RTC Branch 42 employee tests positive for COVID-19; branch physically closed until Sept. 3

(Eagle News)–Branch 42 of the Dagupan City Regional Trial Court is physically closed until September 3.

Memorandum 12-2020 from Executive Judge Caridad Galvez said the temporary closure, which started on Aug. 24 and was approved by the Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator, was after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The memo, which was uploaded on the SC Twitter account, said this was to allow for the disinfection of the premises and contact tracing.

All employees who came into contact with the COVID-19-positive staff member are required to undergo a swab test, the results of which shall be reported.

“During the closure, all personnel of RTC Branch 42 are directed to work from home and to observe strict home quarantine,” the memo added.

The court may be reached through its official hotlines and email addresses, and may conduct videoconference hearings and accept electronic pleadings through electronic filing “pursuant to existing circulars,” the memo said.