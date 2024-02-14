DA notes sufficient supply of rice, other agricultural commodities amid El Niño

(Eagle News)–The Department of Agriculture has given the assurance the country has a sufficient supply of rice, corn, and other basic necessities for the coming months despite the dry spell.

Agriculture Undersecretary Roger Navarro made the statement after a sectoral meeting in Malacañang, during which Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel presented to President Bongbong Marcos the supply outlook and measures being undertaken to ensure a sufficient supply of basic agricultural commodities during El Niño.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, based on the Rice Supply and Demand Outlook for 2024, rice supply in the country will be stable until the end of the year, with its annual average surplus of 3.7 million metric tons.

This translates to 99 days of buffer.

Navarro emphasized the importance of having sufficient rice supply with a shortage likely to bring a dramatic increase in prices.

“Even if we have a small price or low price, if you do not have a supply, then we will have a problem. In other countries for example, in Vietnam, the price now is something like 48, and in Thailand is something like 52. So we are not far and they are supplying us with rice,” Navarro said.

For corn, meanwhile, citing Laurel’s data, the PCO said the supply will also be sufficient until the fourth quarter of 2024, with its annual 42 days of buffer.

The supply of pork will likewise be steady with its annual surplus of 54 days while chicken supply has an annual stock that will last 181 days.

The PCO said there are also enough eggs, with their annual supply that will last 189 days.

The same is true for onions, sugar and fish, the PCO said, quoting Laurel.

According to the PCO, among the interventions presented by the DA to the President to mitigate the effects of El Niño include the close monitoring of the production status of commodities and prompt actions to avert eventualities, the preposition of interventions, the procurement of commodities and their sale at reasonable prices in areas where there is a shortage of supply or a need to effect changes in prevailing price.

Also included among the measures is the enhancement of credit availability and accessibility especially for young farmer and fisherfolk.

The PCO said the DA is also constructing more cold storage facilities and warehouses to beef up post-harvest facilities and cold examination facilities to enhance border controls.

“Secretary Kiko (Francisco Tiu) Laurel just briefed the President that all our crops commodities especially for rice and corn, pork and chicken were very stable and there will be no problem in the coming months. So, we don’t need to worry,” Navarro said.