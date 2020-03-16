DA: Bird flu detected in Nueva Ecija barangay

(Eagle News)–The H5N6 avian influenza or bird flu has been detected in a barangay in Nueva Ecija, the Department of Agriculture said on Monday, March 16.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the samples from a farm in Barangay Ulanin-Pitak, Jaen tested positive for avian influenza.

The samples were subjected to tests on Friday, March 13, after the deaths of around 1,500 quails in the area on March 9.

The agency has imposed a 1-kilometer radius control zone.

The 7-kilometer radius beyond that area is called the surveillance zone.

Dar said there is a slim chance avian influzenza can be transmitted to humans.