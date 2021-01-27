Czech Republic added to list of countries subject to travel restrictions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has added the Czech Republic to its list of countries covered by travel restrictions.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said foreign passengers coming from the European country within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry from January 28, starting 12:01 a.m., to January 31.

Foreign passengers and Filipinos who have been to the Czech Republic within 14 days preceding arrival in the country will be allowed entry.

Foreign passengers arriving before the designated deadline will also be allowed to enter.

All passengers allowed entry, Roque said, need to undergo RT-PCR test upon their arrival, and should be quarantined until such time their second swab test done on the fifth day yields COVID-negative.

“Those who tested negative from both RT-PCR tests will be endorsed to their respective local government units, which will strictly monitor the remainder of their 14-day quarantine,” he said.

“Filipino and foreign passengers transiting through the Czech Republic shall be covered by the rules as provided in the Memorandum from the Executive Secretary,” he added.

Apart from the Czech Republic, covered by the travel restrictions are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.