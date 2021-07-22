Customs bureau warns of phishing scam involving supposed delivery of new parcels

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has warned the public about a new parcel delivery scam that allows unscrupulous individuals to rob a victim’s personal details and money online.

In a statement, the bureau said under the scam, the scammer would text supposed consignees that their cargoes and parcels are “ready for delivery” and for confirmation via a link.

When the link is accessed, the user will be redirected to a phishing website instead that asks for the victim’s personal details and credit and debit card details.

The details are for the supposed payment of Customs duties before the delivery of the fake parcel.

According to the bureau, it only accepts payment of Customs duties and taxes payable to the “Bureau of Customs” through Authorized Agent Banks (AAB) or BOC-Cashiers and issues corresponding official receipts for duty and tax payments made.

“The public is advised to call BOC-NAIA ASSISTANCE HOTLINES for queries and concerns regarding parcels to avoid being victimized by fraudulent modus operandi,” the bureau said.