Customs bureau to public: Beware of fake COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has warned the public against fake COVID-19 vaccines that may be sold in the Philippine market.

Citing a Europol and United States Department of Homeland Security report, the bureau said some criminal groups have already resorted to selling fake vaccines in some countries, taking advantage of the “lucrative” COVID-19 vaccine market.

The bureau advised the public to remain vigilant and to report anyone selling these, noting that their use may lead to serious health problems.

“The bureau recognizes its vital role in detecting and seizing illegal vaccines into the country as part of the holistic border protection efforts of government against all forms of smuggling,” it said.

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said the Presidential Security Group should answer for the vaccination of some of its members absent the FDA approval, saying the Sinopharm vaccine used to inoculate them was therefore in effect smuggled.

The PSG earlier defended their move, noting it was necessary to ensure the President, whom they guard, remains protected.

The PSG said the vaccines were donated.