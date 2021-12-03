Customs bureau surpasses November collection target by P6.941 billion

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs surpassed its November collection target by P6.941 billion.

According to the bureau’s Revenue Collection Monitoring Group, the bureau’s revenue collection of P58.789 billion for last month was 13.39% higher than its target of P51.847 billion.

The RCMG said twelve out of the seventeen collection districts exceeded their target for the month.

These were the Ports of San Fernando, MICP, NAIA, Batangas, Legaspi, Iloilo, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, and Limay.

“To date, the BOC managed to collect P584.156 billion since January 2021 or 94.7% of the total 2021 collection target – P616.749 billion,” the bureau said.

According to the bureau, the collection was despite the restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said this “observed recovery in collection performance” was due to several factors, including the improvement in volume of importation, improved valuation, the intensified collection efforts of all 17 ports, and the gradual improvement of the economy.

The bureau said the gradual reopening of businesses and borders, and the government’s effort in ensuring unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally are also factors that contributed to the bureau’s good collection performance.

“Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero once again commended the collective effort of the men and women of BOC who, despite the risk to their health and safety, showed their unwavering commitment and dedication to service,” the bureau said.