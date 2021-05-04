Customs bureau surpasses April collection target by P2 billion

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has surpassed its April collection target by P2 billion.

In a statement, the bureau said the P51.277 billion collected for last month was P2.077 billion more than the P49.200 billion April 2021 collection target, representing a surplus of 4.2 percent.

The bureau said the collection includes additional revenues from the Tax Expenditure Fund (TEF) collection of P121 million and Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) collection of P13.65 million for the same month.

According to the bureau, the achievement despite the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with 11 out of the 17 collection districts surpassing their collection targets.

These were the Port of San Fernando, Port of Manila, Manila International Container Port, Port of Iloilo, Port of Tacloban, Port of Surigao, Port of Zamboanga, Port of Davao, Port of Subic, Port of Aparri, and Port of Limay.

The bureau said since January 2021, the bureau has consistently exceeded its monthly revenue collection target.

“Notably, this year’s quadrimester collection is also higher by P20.720 billion or +11.5% compared to 2020,” the bureau said.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero commended the efforts Customs personnel, who, he said, despite the risk to their health and safety, show their unwavering commitment and dedication to service.

“Indeed, the bureau continues to improve its efficient collection performance through the improvement in volume of importation while maintaining border security and enhanced trade facilitation,” the bureau said.