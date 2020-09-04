Customs bureau seizes P88.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from China

(Eagle News) –The Bureau of Customs has seized P88.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from China.

In a statement, the bureau said the cigarettes, contained in two containers, arrived separately on Aug. 8 and 13.

The shipments–one with 851 cases of cigarettes, and the other with 911 cases–had been declared as containing umbrella and various home furniture.

The bureau said according to the Inward Foreign Manifest, the shipments were consigned to GRR Trading, whose recent shipments of misdeclared articles were previously seized by the port after being found to contain master cases of cigarettes.

Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza immediately issued prelodgement control orders against the shipments on Aug. 28.

Warrants of seizure and detention have been issued against the shipments for violation of Section 1113 (f), (i), and (l) of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“This string of unsuccessful smuggling attempts is the result of heightened border protection measures placed by the Bureau to thwart individuals from taking advantage of the pandemic,” the bureau said.