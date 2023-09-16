Customs bureau seizes P42 million worth of smuggled rice in Zamboanga City

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P42 million worth of what authorities said was smuggled rice following a raid in a warehouse in Zamboanga City.

The raid, the Presidential Communications Office said, was conducted by BoC-Port of Zamboanga in Barangay San Jose Gusu following a tip.

An inventory of the items in the warehouse yielded 42180 sacks of rice.

According to the PCO, the owner’s representative submitted import documents purportedly covering the sacks of rice but upon verification, a discrepancy between the declared goods — “white rice 15% broken” — and the actual goods — “jasmine fragrant rice” was later found.

Also, the PCO said the goods were found to not be covered by a required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance from the Bureau of Plant and Industry.

Following the findings, the BOC-POZ issued an order of forfeiture of the goods for alleged violation of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

The forfeited goods shall be disposed of in a manner provided for by law, the PCO said.