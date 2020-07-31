Customs bureau seizes P4.5 million worth of shabu hidden in chocolate wafer cans

(Eagle News)–The Customs bureau has seized P4.5 million worth of shabu hidden in chocolate wafer cans in a warehouse.

In a statement, the BOC said the 640 grams of illegal drugs were discovered on July 22 in a shipment from Las Vegas, Nevada that was consigned to a Hagonoy, Bulacan resident.

The shipment–which had been declared as presents–was sitting in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport warehouse waiting to be claimed.

According to the bureau, Customs personnel discovered the shabu after conducting a physical examination of the cargo as part of their efforts to expedite the disposal of abandoned and/or overstaying cargoes.

Apart from the two chocolate wafer cans where the shabu was found, the shipment contained chocolates, stuffed toys, candies, slippers, and socks.

The shabu, which was confirmed as such in a field test and a chemical laboratory analysis conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, has been turned over to PDEA.

The bureau said a case build-up is ongoing against the importers and other people for possible charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to Section 1401 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The seizure further manifests the commitment of the Bureau of Customs under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, in collaboration with the (PDEA), to curtail all attempts to smuggle dangerous drugs into the country,” the bureau said.