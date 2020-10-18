Customs bureau seizes P1.5 million worth of firearms, parts, accessories in 28 parcels

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P1.5 million worth of firearms, parts and accessories recently.

The bureau said the items, which did not have the necessary import permit from the Firearms and Explosive Office of the Philippine National Police, were in 28 parcels found in the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay.

The items were seized by Customs personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for violation of Section 117 and Section 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863 (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 10591 otherwise know as the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” the bureau said.

The bureau said the firearms, parts and accessories will be turned over to Enforcement and Security Service-Firearms and Exposive Office (ESS-FEO) for “safe keeping pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings.”

The incident will also be referred to the Bureau Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) and legal service for “further investigation, case build up and prosecution of importers and their conspirators..”

District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan said BOC-NAIA personnel will “continue to remain focused in their collective efforts to protect the country’s premier airport against all fraudulent and illegal attempts to import high-risk commodities..”