Customs bureau seizes P1.1 million worth of kush marijuana in coffee packs

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P1.1 million worth of kush marijuana from the port of Clark.

In a statement, the bureau said the 980 grams of the illegal drugs were concealed in packs of imported coffee from California.

The bureau said the shipment arrived on September 8 and had been declared as “Coffee T-shirt Bookbag.”

The bureau said the shipment was physically examined after a “non-intrusive examination” revealed suspicious images.

The illegal drugs were revealed after an examination of the coffee bean packs that exuded a different scent, the bureau said.

Apart from the packs of coffee beans, the shipment contained three T-shirts and one book.

Results of a laboratory testing of the samples confirmed the packs contained the kush.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued by District Collector Atty. Ruby Alameda against the shipment for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The illegal drugs have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

This is the 19th illegal drug shipment seized by port personnel, the bureau said.