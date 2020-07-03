Customs bureau seizes over P93 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at Subic port

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs on Friday, July 3, said it seized over P93 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at the Port of Subic.

The bureau said the shipment–composed of three 40-foot containers–were declared as LED lights.

The 3100 cigarette cases estimated at P93,090,000 were discovered after an X-ray and a physical examination of the containers.

District collector Maritess Martin has issued a warrant of seizure and detention, while the consignee is subject to further investigation.

The bureau said possible charges are for violation of the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) Board Resolution No. 079-2005, NTA Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2004, in relation to sec. 1113 (f) of RA 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Inventory proceedings are ongoing.