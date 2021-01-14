Customs bureau says it raised P1.2 billion in additional revenues for 2020 through post-clearance efforts

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has raised P1.2 billion in additional revenues for 2020 through its post-clearance efforts.

In a statement, the bureau said the P1.2 billion in funds were generated with the Post Clearance Audit Group’s issuance of 168 Audit Notice Letters.

The bureau said the PCAG was optimistic that additional revenues may still be collected from post clearance audits from 2019.

So far, it said there are still 26 demand letters being sent for an estimated P12 billion.

There are also 18 letters amounting to P5 billion which are undergoing motion for reinvestigation/reconsideration and eight amounting to P6.9 billion which remain unpaid and for referral to the bureau’s legal service for the filing of a collection suit.

PCAG said in the statement that the collection of additional revenues for the country was very important especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.