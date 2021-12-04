Customs bureau: P6 million worth of smuggled red onions seized in CDO

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized P6 million worth of smuggled red onions in Cagayan de Oro.

According to the bureau, the red onions that had come from China had been declared as margarine instead.

The bureau said the seizure on Dec. 1 took place after a physical examination by a customs examiner witnessed by representatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10, among others.

The examination came with Elvira Cruz, District Collector of the Sub-Port in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, issuing an alert order against the shipment following information the same had been smuggled.

It was later found the red onions had no Sanitary Phytosanitary Import Clearance from the Department of Agriculture.

Since August of this year, the CDO port has seized P200 million worth of smuggled onions with its intensified operations, the bureau said.