Customs bureau: P6.8 million worth of shabu seized in Clark; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu in Pampanga and arrested the package claimant in Cebu, the Bureau of Customs said.

The bureau said the two black plastic packs containing the illegal drugs were concealed inside an air fryer from Sha Alam, Malaysia, and arrived in the Clark port on Feb. 16.

It weighed 1,000 grams.

The bureau said the suspicious substances were discovered after a physical examination, X-ray examination, and K-9 testing of the packages.

Samples were taken for laboratory testing and chemical analysis, confirming the presence of shabu, the bureau said.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued by District Collector Ruby Alameda against the subject shipment.

The claimant of the package in Cebu was arrested on Feb. 19 in a controlled delivery operation conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III.