Customs bureau: P5.1 million worth of shabu concealed in toy drums seized; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P5.1 million worth of shabu concealed in toy drums on Thursday, June 2, the Bureau of Customs said.

According to the bureau, also arrested in the anti-illegal drugs interdiction operation were the package consignee, a resident of Cainta, Rizal, and his “cohort,” a resident of San Juan City.

The bureau said the two had attempted to claim the package–which had been declared as “Bateria, Musical, Dulces” and arrived on May 30—at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The package had been shipped from Mexico.

According to the bureau, the 750 grams of shabu were discovered after subjecting the package to a physical examination.

This was after a routine X-ray scanning of the same revealed what the bureau said were suspicious images.

The bureau said the claimants are now undergoing “custodial investigation for eventual inquest prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to Sections 119 and 1401 in of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).”