Customs bureau: Over P500 million in additional revenues generated so far through post-clearance audit

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has so far collected over P500 million in additional revenues through its post-clearance audit.

In a statement, the bureau said the P542,298,069.73 collected covered the January to June period and was the result of 152 Audit Notice Letters (ANL) issued.

The Post Clearance Audit Group said it was optimistic it could legally collect more revenues from post clearance audits from 2019 and 2020.

So far, it said 15 demand letters amounting to P7,625,567,484.70 billion have become final and executory for failure of the audited importers to contest the same.

The PCAG said these letters will be referred to the BOC Legal Service for filing of the necessary collection suit.

The bureau said the post clearance audit and the additional revenues that it generates were critical, especially as the nation recovers from the impact of COVID-19.