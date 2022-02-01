Customs bureau: Over P36 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in abandoned warehouse in Zamboanga City

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized over P36 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in an abandoned warehouse in Zamboanga City.

According to the bureau, the 1038 master cases of undocumented cigarettes, with an estimated value of P36,330,000, were seized in the storage facility in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City as part of a follow-up operation.

The follow-up operation was conducted following a shooting incident that on Dustone Drive on Jan. 24.

The bureau did not provide additional details.

Also seized during the follow-up operation was a Mitsubishi van which had reportedly been abandoned.

According to the bureau, the master cases are subject to the issuance of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention for violation of Section 117 of R.A. 10863 otherwise known as the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016.

They are now stored in a logistics warehouse in Barangay Baliwasan.