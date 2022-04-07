Customs bureau logs over P70 billion in revenue collection in March

Says collection is highest monthly collection in bureau history

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has collected P70 billion in revenues in March this year, reportedly its highest monthly collection in history.

According to the bureau, the P70.727 billion collection was higher than the P57.69 billion target collection for that month.

The bureau pegged the surplus at P13.037 billion or +22.6% from the target.

According to the bureau, based on the preliminary report from the BOC-Financial Service, the surplus was after 14 of the 17 collection districts hit their collection target.

These were the ports of San Fernando, Port of Manila, MICP, NAIA, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, Aparri, and Limay.

From January 2022 as of March 31, 2022, the bureau said it has collected P188.506 billion, or 27.8% of the 2022 collection target of P679.226 billion.

“The BOC’s positive revenue collection performance is attributed to the improving volume of importation in the country, the improved valuation, and the intensified collective efforts of all the collection districts,” the bureau said.