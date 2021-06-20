Customs bureau kicks off COVID-19 vaccination program for NAIA employees

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program for its employees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday, June 20, following the national government’s opening of vaccination slots to members of the A4 category.

The bureau did not say how many were so far inoculated under the “Resbakuna sa Bureau of Customs NAIA” COVID-19 vaccination program.

The national government has said, however, that the aim was to have 50 to 60 percent of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

“With the vaccination program now in place, Port of Naia employees will continue to perform their essential duties and through the leadership of Commissioner (Rey) Guerrero and his concern for our frontliners through this vaccination program , we are guided to become proactive government workers and (give) our best in performing our mandate,” District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, the bureau has been assuming a fundamental role in the in the facilitation of anti-COVID-19 supplies such as face masks and time-sensitive importations such as medicines and vaccines.

It has also ensured the the prevention of hazardous and life-threatening unregistered and fake medicines and other importations at Philippine borders, the bureau said, also noting its role in the economic recovery of the country through revenue collection.

The Port of NAIA, in particular, has facilitated the clearance of almost 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 20 shipments, and almost 10,000 shipments of Personal Protective Equipment, and other medical supplies comprising 60% of the total importations of PPE and medical supplies nationwide.

The figures are as of June 18.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 threat since the onset of pandemic , BOC NAIA frontliners continue to work 24/7 , and remain committed in performing government service,” the bureau said.